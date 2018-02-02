Navy War College delegation visits FPCCI HQ

Our Special Correspondent

Karachi

A ninety-member team of Navy War College visited FPCCI Head Office, on a study tour under the leadership of Comdr. Sajjad Akber Khan.

The Vice President FPCCI Zahid Saeed while welcoming the delegation gave a brief on the current economic position of the country and emphasized on the need on the establishing of the spirit of a team on a national level for the economic sustainability and prosperity.

The Secretary-General of FPCCI Dr Iqbal Thaheem gave a comprehensive briefing on the role of FPCCI and its activities on the national and international level.

In the question answer session, the participants had an extensive debate on various issues particularly with reference to bilateral trade and economic relations with neighbouring countries, role of FPCCI in ECO CCI, SAARC CCI and other regional platforms, identification and removal of NTBs, FPCCI’s contribution towards transformation of the impact of the global reduction of oil prices to the masses and its impact on national economy, role of FPCCI in national budget and economic policies, tax to GDP, law and order situation, economic crises, new market research to increase the exports of the country and suggestions and recommendation to ease of doing business etc.

A panel of FPCCI Secretariat consists of Maher Alam Khan, Secretary IR, Amjad Qureshi, Dy. Secretary-General, Ahmad Zaman Khan, Assistant Secretary-General and Director General Col. Mukhtar Butt responded on these issues.