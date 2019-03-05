Navy thwarts Indian submarine’s attempt to enter Pakistani waters

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Pakistan Navy detected an Indian submarine on Monday night trying to enter Pakistani waters and successfully thwarted the attempt, the Navy’s spokesperson said on Tuesday.

“The Pakistan Navy used its specialised skills to ward off the submarine, successfully keeping it from entering Pakistani waters,” a statement from the spokesperson said.

This is the second time since 2016 that the Pakistan Navy has detected an Indian submarine trying to enter Pakistani waters. Pakistan territorial waters is 12 nautical miles while its seabed territory, the Exclusive Economic Zone, grew to 290,000 square kilometres in 2015. The EEZ signifies an area of coastal water and seabed within a certain distance of a country’s coastline that cannot be entered without permission or prior information.

“The submarine was detected and localised in Pakistan’s maritime zone on March 4,” said a statement by the director general of Navy’s public relations. “The submarine could have been easily engaged and destroyed had it not been Pakistan’s policy to exercise restraint in the face of Indian aggression and to give peace a chance to prevail.

“However, the submarine is being kept under watch along with monitoring of other Indian navy units. The detected submarine is one of the latest submarines of Indian navy,” added the statement.

Learning from this incident, India should also work towards peace, the statement added.

“This great feat is a testament of the Pakistan Navy’s superior skills. The Navy will keep defending Pakistan’s naval border. The force has the capability to respond to any aggression.”

