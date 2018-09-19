Navy, PMSA seize 3 tons drugs in Arabian Sea

Islamabad

In an impeccable joint maritime operation, Pakistan Navy and Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) on Wednesday captured approximately three tons of hashish worth millions of dollars from a dhow in the North Arabian Sea. The intelligence based operation was conducted in coordination with Anti Narcotics Force (ANF), said a press release issued here by Directorate of Public Relations of Pakistan Navy.

Seizing narcotics at sea is always a risky and complex proposition owing largely to enormous vastness of the seas that entails a challenging task of seamless monitoring. Nonetheless, this maritime operation was a result of careful planning, ubiquitous surveillance and analysis of pattern-of-life of huge number of vessels in the area. The seized narcotic/drugs were handed over to ANF for further disposal. Successful culmination of such an intricate maritime operation signifies the maturity of jointness, coordination and cooperation of our maritime forces.

This also assures the nation that PN and PMSA are ever ready, vigilant and responsive forces committed in preventing the use of our seas for any unlawful purpose and to ensure free flow of legitimate commerce. Pakistan Navy and Pakistan Maritime Security Agency would continue to remain the dependable forces shouldering the national responsibility and obligation to establish a lawful order in the North Arabian Sea, the press release added.—APP

