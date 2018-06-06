Navy delegation visits PPIC

Salim Ahmed

A 15-member delegation comprising of students and faculties of Pakistan Navy Engineering College, Karachi visited Punjab Police Integrated Command Control and Communication Center (PPIC3) – the premier security project of Punjab Safe Cities Authority.

The entourage was taken to various arms and functions of the project dealing in 15 Operations, Police Dispatch Unit, Video Control Unit, Media Monitoring Unit and the PSCA insignia Cam-surveillance Operations Management Center. The delegation showed keen interest in the state of the art ICT project. “PSCA is a conflation of engineering and modern policing”, they said. “Such an advanced and centralized security mechanism to optimize metropolitan security is plausible!” they further added. The delegation was later presented with souvenir shields by the management of PSCA.

PSCA’s premier project PPIC3 is a consolidated hub of integrated policing regulating swift Emergency & Police responses including.