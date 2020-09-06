Navy celebrates 55th Defence Day of Pakistan

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Pakistan Navy celebrated 55th the anniversary of the Defence Day of Pakistan with reverence. The day was observed to commemorate supreme sacrifices of our Armed Forces, Shuhada, Ghazis and national heroes who stood against the enemy with unparalleled display of unity and tenacity during 1965 Indo-Pak War.

The day dawned with special prayers offered in all naval mosques for preservation of integrity and sovereignty of Pakistan. Quran Khawani was held for interminable peace of Shuhada of the 1965 war. Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi laid floral wreath at Shuhada’s Monument at Naval Headquarters, Islamabad, interacted with the families of Shuhada and offered Fateha. Wreath laying ceremonies and Fateha Khawani were also held at Shuhada’s memorials at Field Command Headquarters.

Flag hoisting ceremonies were held at all naval units and establishments wherein Commanding Officers of all units and establishments addressed special gatherings of officers and men and highlighted significance of the day. All ships and establishments were decorated and illuminated in accordance with naval traditions. Other activities of the day included various colorful sports activities and Defence Day Fishing Boats Rallies/ Races at Gwadar and Creeks area.