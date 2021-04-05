NAVTTC’s initiative for agriculture based trainings

The Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar and Ms. Shandana Gulzar Khan, Member National Assembly on Monday visited the NAVTTC Headquarters.

Chairman NAVTTC, Syed Javed Hassan said “NAVTTC’s initiatives under the umbrella of Prime Minister’s Hunarmand Pakistan Programme would not only change the TVET landscape by bringing it at par with international standards but further enhance the employability of our youth in the international market.

Muhammad Usman Dar said that the government is making serious efforts for youth inclusivity in the economic development of the country.

“Investing in our youth in terms of capacity building for the matching jobs market is our prime objective.

Member National Assembly, Ms. Shandana Gulzar Khan lauded the efforts of NAVTTC to equip the youth with quality skills and said that Prime Minister’s Hunarmand Pakistan program will serve as a catalyst in creating employability in local as well as international job markets.