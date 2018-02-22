NAVTTC’s dev partners assure full coop for improvement of TVET sector

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Foreign Development Partners assured their full co-operation for improvement of Pakistan TVET sector in a meeting held here on Wednesday. The meeting was attended by ambassadors of European Union, Germany, France, Italy, Norway, and Switzerland, country director of British Council, Mission Director of USAID. In the meeting Executive Director, Zulfiqar A. Cheema informed the participants about recent steps taken by NAVTTC.

He said that we are speedily increasing the number of youth being trained which is now reached up to 100,000 annually. Our full attention is towards providing high level training at par with international standards. He informed that old traditional examination system has been replaced with new innovative examination system under which 90 percent training comprises of practical exercises.

He further said that skill competitions are arranged throughout the country which has enhanced capability of youth and improved the standard of skill and training. It has added to the honor and prestige of the whole sector and more youth is being attracted to this field. For increasing collaboration with industry, Sector Skills Councils have been established in which industry has been given a formal role. Pakistan has become member of the WorldSkills also and now Pakistani skilled youth will take part in international skill competitions. With the establishment of job placement centers, the ratio of employability of youth has increased manifold. To bring informal skilled workforce into the mainstream economy, system of Recognition of Prior Learning has been launched. He said that we are paying special attention on providing those skills which would enable the youth to secure jobs in CPEC projects and various plans are under consideration in this regard. With the help of TVET Reform Support Program, 5 Centers of Excellence would be established in all provinces of Pakistan, he added.

On the occasion, the Donors unanimously agreed that through utilizing collective and integrated efforts, broader strategy and policy they will help in further enhancing technical and vocational training in Pakistan. Various suggestions and recommendations were considered to ensure the competency based training of youth in accordance with the domestic and foreign needs, training of teachers and instructors etc.

EU Ambassador Jean Francois said that Pakistan could make its youth skilled and productive which would help to overcome terrorism.

Germany’s Ambassador Martin Kobler said that skill sector is the most important sector for development of Pakistan and it should be the top priority of government, opposition and media. France’s Ambassador Mark Barety said that France will provide support to uplift TVET sector of Pakistan.

Italy’s Ambassador Stefano Pontecorov said that special grants will be given for TVET sector of Pakistan and that they will be happy to establish partnership with NAVTTC in this regard.

Norway Ambassador, Tore Nedrebo expressed to continue cooperation with NAVTTC to boost the TVET sector of Pakistan while the USAID and the British Council assured further cooperation in skill sector.