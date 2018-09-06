NAVTTC utilizes Rs7417.142m on expanding pool of skilled workforce

Islamabad

National Vocational & Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) has utilized an amount of Rs. 7417.142 million during last four years under Prime Minister’s Youth Skill Development Programme (PMYP) which was launched to expand pool of skilled workforce.

Of the total allocation of Rs. 10748.425 during last five years, the Commission had utilized an amount of Rs. million 780.322 million in first phase of PMYSDP during year 2013-14 & 2014-15 while an amount of Rs. 921.281 million was utilized in second phase of the programme during year 2014-15 & 2015-16.

Similarly, an amount of Rs. 2614.539 was utilized in the on-going third phase of the programme (2015-18) while an amount of Rs. 3101 was utilized in fourth phase of the programme during year 2017-18.

The programme was allocated an amount of Rs. 800 million during 2013-14 & 2014-15 (phase-1), Rs. 1122.425 million 2014-15 & 2015-16 (phase-2), Rs. 2630 million 2015-18 (phase-3), Rs. 3101 million 2017-18 (phase-4) and Rs. 3095 million for year 2018-19 (phase-4).

When contacted official sources on Wednesday said undoubtedly, Human Resource Development (HRD) plays a central role in economic growth of any country and added NAVTTC well cognizant of this fact has taken numerous steps for development of Human Resource through provision of technical hands-on skills, enabling a large number of unskilled & unemployed youth to earn their bread & butter through fair means of livelihood. The sources said since inception, NAVTTC has primarily focused to expand pool of skilled workforce to bridge gap between demand and supply for skilled manpower within and outside Pakistan.

NAVTTC primarily focused human resource development related to local job market. National Mega projects like China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and other energy related projects through skill development are expected to generate around two million jobs for skilled human resource.

NAVTTC is utilizing all its efforts to generate competent manpower in construction sector, hospitality, manufacturing in large, medium and small industry, domestic manufacturing, business & Information Technology and even paramedics.

The sources said to ensure the even participation of females in job market, NAVTTC has reserved a minimum of 30 per cent quota for enrollment of females in skill development programmes and a full-fledged sector related to female specific skills is incorporated which caters the vocations like beautician, dress making & fashion designing and fine arts.

The prime focus is to enroll less educated and unskilled youth of the country to convert them into valuable human resource. Three phases of the programme alongwith one batch (out of two) of phase-IV have been successfully completed, targeting provision of hands-on skills in marketable trades to 200,000 youth.

The sources said NAVTTC has a strong coordination/liaison with provincial governments, Chambers of Commerce & Industries etc. All the provincial stakeholders (Public & Private) are taken on-board at planning and execution stage of the project to cater geographic skill demands.—APP