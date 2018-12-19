NAVTTC to establish five more COEs across country

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) is working on a plan to establish five Centre of Excellence’s (COEs) with collaboration of the partner donor organizations, one at Islamabad and one each in the four provinces. These COEs will be equipped with modern technologies and will also cater to the needs of teacher’s training, research and private sector engagement, an official of NAVTTC informed while talking to media.

The official said the NAVTTC was also establishing two COEs each in National Training Bureau (NTB) and National Skills University (National Institute of Scientific and Technical Education-NISTE) in Islamabad. PC-1 for establishing these COEs has been approved; however, funding allocations to start the projects has not yet been made by the planning commission.

Another COE for hospitality and construction is being established at the National Skill University with collaboration of the Turkish Development Agency, TIKA, the official said.

