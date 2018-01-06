NAVTTC to produce skilled workforce to meet needs of industry

Staff Reporter

Gujranwala

Zulfiqar Ahmad Cheema, Executive Director of NAVTTC, said that we will produce skilled workforce to meet the needs of the local industry.

He said this while addressing a meeting at Gujranwala Chamber of Commerce and Industries. On this occasion, he said that we want that the role of the industrial sector should be maximized. They play a key role in all stages of formulation of curriculum, various steps of technical training and practical training of youth etc.

He said that we know that the industrial sector is facing a dearth of skilled workforce. We will minimize this shortage and prepare skilled people to meet the needs of industries including home appliances, metal productions, sanitary fittings, ceramics, tiles and rice industry in Gujranwala.

He said that Gujranwala is a big industrial city and we hope that it will play an important role in improving the economy of the country. Due to trained workers, the production and quality of the industry will also increase, and youth will get jobs which will bring prosperity in the country, he added.

Earlier, the President of Gujranwala Chamber of Commerce and Industries Mian Amir Aziz, in his welcome remarks, praised the services of Zulfiqar Ahmad Cheema and his team to boost the TVET sector of Pakistan.