NAVTTC, OEC, NLC Mandra sign agreement for employment opportunities

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

In order to ensure the employability of Skilled Youth in the domestic and international labour market, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed amongst National Vocational & technical Training Commission (NAVVTC), Overseas Employees Corporation & Pak-Army Institute NLC Mandra at NAVTTC HQs on Monday.

Under this contract, at Pak-Army Institute NLC Mandra, our skilled workforce will be imparted with training including behavioral management, character building, know-how of international laws and maintaining positive attitude with the fellow co-workers. In this regard, training will be imparted to 1500 Pakistani workforce who have got jobs in Korea.

The Executive Director NAVTTC, Zulfiqar A. Cheema, during the MoU signing Ceremony, highlighted the initiative as a breakthrough in provision of greater employability opportunities to the skilled youth. We are committed to train more and more young boys and girls and ensure their employability so that they become useful citizens of the country and contribute towards the economy, he said. If our skilled workforce would display professional attitude in the international working environment then it will help increase positive image of Pakistan before the world, he added.

On this occasion, Secretary Overseas employees Corporation & Human Resource Development Dr. M. Hashim Popalzai assured NAVTTC of their full cooperation. Managing Director Aamir Sheikh, Director NLC Brig. Iftikhar Ahmad, Director General Zubair Hashmi and Dr. Nasir Khan were also present.