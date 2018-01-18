NAVTTC notifies two SSCs

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The government of Pakistan has established industry-led Sector Skill Councils (SSCs) to produce skilled workforce according to the needs of hospitality and construction sectors. The establishment of SSCs in these two sectors was the result of an extensive consultation process with the representatives of key employer-led associations of the sectors. According to two separate notifications issued by National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC), issued on December 22, 2017 the SSCs will support the reform of Technical and Vocational Education & Training (TVET) in Pakistan. The SSCs will act as a platform to promote greater involvement of employers in the design and implementation of publicly-funded training and to increase the quality and scale of training. According to the notification, Ms. Ayesha Khan from Hashoo Group has been appointed as interim President of the SSC for the Hospitality sector, while, Mr. Ahmed Shafiq from College of Tourism & Hotel Management (COTHM), Lahore, Mr. Afzal Ahmed Siddiqui from Skillston, Karachi and Ms. Qurat ul Ain from Institute of Tourism & Hotel Management (ITHM), Faisalabad are the Vice Presidents.