NAVTTC joins hands with Huawei

First batch of Pakistani ICT trainers depart for training to China

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

To cater to the needs of emerging information and communication technology industry, for the first time in Pakistan, National Vocational & Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) in collaboration with Huawei Technologies Pakistan (pvt) Ltd has selected 20 vocational experts and teachers from various Vocational & Technical training schools across the country to get one month training at Chongqing Industrial Polytechnic College in China . Huwaei has been engaged in various projects for the last 20 years in Pakistan and is now sponsoring this initiative.

“It is a great opportunity for NAVTTC to be working with one of the giants of Information & Communications Technology (ICT) industry and we look forward to other Chinese companies to step forward and take further initiatives for skilling Pakistani youth”. This was said by the Executive Director NAVTTC, Dr. Nasir Khan while addressing the departure ceremony of trainers here at NAVTTC HQs today. We hope that our trainers will utilize this opportunity to the best and learn from the world’s top experts so that on their return to Pakistan they are better equipped to disseminate their knowledge and skills to their fellow trainers and students, he stated.

Deputy Head of mission from Chinese embassy, Zhao Lijian, appreciated the efforts of NAVTTC for making this initiative possible and expressed desire to continue further collaboration in future. “ During the next 3-5 years we will work in close collaboration to set up more industrial parks here that will create more jobs for Pakistani youth”, he said. Keeping in view the need of skilled labor for various CPEC mega projects, the Chinese Embassy will encourage other Chinese companies to follow this practice and initiate projects for the economic and industrial development of Pakistan, he assured.

