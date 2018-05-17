NAVTTC holds ‘Provincial Skill Competitions’

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Provincial Skill Competitions, organized by National Vocational & Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC), were held in Lahore. A large number of industrialists, office holders of different Chamber of Commerce & Industries of the Punjab, head of institutes of technical training institutes and large number of youth took part in the ceremony.The industry-based entrepreneurs described the contestants’ competitions as a right step towards the right direction. “The Pakistani industry needs skilled people,” said a prominent industrialist, Abdul Razaq Dawood. He appreciated the efforts of NAVTTC and said “sooner we will not only fulfill the demand of skilled force of Pakistani Industry but will also send skilled workforce to abroad to earn foreign exchange in near future”. Zufiqar Ahmad Cheema, head ofNAVTTC, said that the skill is a magic that will shatter our society with beauty and prosperity, the skill is a light that will end the poverty of the country. He said that we will change the destiny of the country with the power of skill. It is duty of media to highlight the importance of technical training.