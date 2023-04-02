Navjot Singh Sidhu walks out of jail after 10 months

Former Indian Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu walked out of Patiala jail after 10 months of rigorous imprisonment in the 1988 road rage case, reported Hindustan Times.

As soon as Sidhu walked out of the jail amid cheers from his supporters who were waiting outside the jail since noon on Saturday for the release of the Congress leader, he said the BJP is stoking violence in Punjab. “There is no such thing as democracy right now. A conspiracy is being hatched to bring President’s Rule in Punjab. Minorities are being targeted. If you try to weaken Punjab, you will become weak,” Sidhu said. “Whenever there is a dictatorship in the country, a revolution followed. And today I can say thumping my chest that the name of that revolution is Rahul Gandhi. Rahul Gandhi will shake the government from its roots,” Navjot Singh Sidhu said. “See what happened today. I was supposed to be released around noon, but they delayed it because they were waiting for the Congress supporters, the media to leave,” Sidhu said. “There is no democracy today. Democracy is in shackles. If Bhagwant Mann is listening to me, I want to tell him also that there is a concerted effort to hurt Punjab,” Sidhu said.—INP