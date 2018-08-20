Navjot Singh Sidhu meets Ch Sarwar

Former Indian cricketer-turned- politician Navjot Singh Sidhu on Sunday called on Punjab Governor-designate Chaudhry Sarwar at a local restaurant.

On the occasion, Navjot Singh Sidhu expressed pleasure and delight over the hospitality in Pakistan and said that the relations between India and Pakistan should be strengthened. Veteran Indian Cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu says he got unforgettable love and respect during his visit to Pakistan, reported Radio Pakistan Sunday.

This he said while talking to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Faisal Javed Khan in Islamabad before leaving for Lahore.

Navjot Singh Sidhu said he is leaving Pakistan after laying foundation of a good initiative for peace, love, and harmony.

He expressed the hope that someone will construct a building of peace on the foundations he has laid down.

To a question, he proposed a match between champions of Indian Premier League and Pakistan Super League.

He said cricket plays an important role in bringing people together.—APP

