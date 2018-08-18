Navjot Singh Sidhu arrives to attend Imran’s oath-taking

Salim Ahmed

Former Indian cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu Friday said he has come to Pakistan with a message of love and consider these moments very special as a change has occurred in the democracy of Pakistan.

Sidhu, who was invited by Imran Khan for his oath-taking ceremony as Pakistani premier scheduled to take place on Saturday, told media after arrival here through Wagah border that Imran Khan is heartthrob to millions, and “I have come to Pakistan on [Imran’s] invitation.”

Sidhu further said that he is not visiting Pakistan just as a politician but as a friend of Imran Khan. He said he had come to the country as a goodwill messenger and “with a message of love” to become a part of Imran’s happiness.

The former Indian cricketer also said he was saddened today by the demise of former Indian prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who he recalled had started the friendship bus service between the two countries.

Answering a question, Sidhu said he had brought a Kashmiri “shawl” as a gift for Khan. He also entertained reporters with a few couplets conveying a message of peace and love between the two neighbours.

It may be noted that Imran Khan had also invited other Indian cricket stars including Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev for his oath-taking ceremony but they could not attend.

Sidhu is expected to reach Islamabad on Friday night. He is also expected to meet Khan during his stay in the federal capital. He will leave for Lahore on Sunday (August 19) from Islamabad and will travel back home via Wagah Border on the same day.

Share on: WhatsApp