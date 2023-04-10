Navigating future: Embracing AI’s impact on society | By Engr Qaiser Nawab

Navigating future: Embracing AI’s impact on society

ARTIFICIAL Intelligence (AI) has revolutionized the way we live, work and interact with the world around us. From Siri and Alexa to self-driving cars, AI is changing our lives in profound ways. One of the latest developments in AI is the advent of chatbots, such as Chat GPT (Generative Pre-trained Transformer), which have the ability to converse with humans in a natural language, understand our intent and provide personalized responses.

Chat GPT is a language model developed by OpenAI that uses deep learning techniques to generate human-like text. It has been trained on a massive corpus of text data and can generate coherent, relevant responses to a wide range of prompts. Chat GPT has the potential to be used in a variety of applications, from customer service chatbots to language translation and even creative writing. CHAT GPT is just one example of how AI is changing the world and providing new solutions to old problems. The other most striking examples of this change is the increasing use of AI-powered virtual assistants, such as Amazon’s Alexa and Google Assistant. These assistants are becoming an integral part of our daily routines, helping us with everything from setting reminders to ordering groceries.

Perhaps the most powerful aspect of these virtual assistants is their ability to understand and respond to natural language commands. This means that, instead of having to memorize specific commands or navigate through menus, we can simply speak to our assistants as if they were human. This has made these devices incredibly accessible, even to young children.

Take, for example, the story of a young child who, upon hearing that his grandmother was ill, said “Hi Alexa, please pray for my grandmother.” This simple command was all it took for Alexa to not only understand the child’s request, but also to respond in a way that was both comforting and reassuring. Alexa was able to provide the child with a prayer for his grandmother, and in doing so, helped ease the child’s worries and provide him with a sense of comfort and security.

Another area where AI is changing our lives is in the field of healthcare. AI is being used to analyze medical images, such as X-rays and MRIs, and to help doctors diagnose diseases more quickly and accurately. This is helping to improve patient outcomes and to reduce the costs of healthcare.

AI-powered virtual assistants are also improving the way we communicate with each other, making it easier to stay in touch even when physically far apart. However, we must ensure responsible and ethical use of AI, mitigating potential negative impacts on society.

The World Government Summit in Dubai, held in February 2023, was a major event focused on AI and emerging technologies. It highlighted the need for countries to invest in AI education to stay competitive in the global race for emerging technologies. The UAE government is one such example, as it has made significant investment in AI and emerging technologies to promote economic growth and innovation.

COMSATS, the Commission on Science and Technology for Sustainable Development in the South, plays a crucial role in promoting Science, Technology, and Innovation in the global south through South-South cooperation. The newly appointed Executive Director, Ambassador Dr. Mohammed Nafees Zakaria, has initiated various programs in emerging technologies and AI in a short span of time. These programs should be extended to other developing and less developed countries as well.

To remain competitive in the global market, Pakistan must prioritize STEAM education, with a particular focus on AI, as it competes with other nations in the emerging technologies race. This requires introducing AI courses and curricula at the school level, as well as providing teacher training and resources and creating opportunities for students to interact with AI technologies. Investing in AI education will enable Pakistan to take advantage of its large youth population and prepare them for new career paths and the jobs of the future, such as those provided by CHAT GPT technology.

Collaboration between the government, private sector and civil society is essential to promote AI education and ensure its benefits are accessible to everyone, regardless of geography or socio-economic status. To address the gap between the global north and south in access to and proficiency in emerging technologies, it is crucial to provide equal opportunities for everyone to benefit from AI’s transformative power.

The government and private sector should invest in AI education, offering aligned courses that prepare the youth for future jobs and contribute to the development of AI technologies in the global market. AI education provides youth with the critical thinking skills essential in today’s digital age, opening up new career paths for them.

In summary, AI and other emerging technologies, including Chat GPT, have immense potential to revolutionize our world and offer innovative solutions to age-old problems. However, it is essential for Pakistan and other developing nations to prioritize investing in AI education and courses to keep pace with the rapidly evolving global race for emerging technologies. Ensuring accessibility to AI education for all is crucial to ensure that everyone can reap the benefits of AI’s transformative power. Collaboration between the government and the private sector is essential in promoting AI education and preparing the youth for the jobs of the future. Only by doing so, can Pakistan and other developing countries become a strong contender in the global arena.