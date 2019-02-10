Navies of East and West together for peace: Murad

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that hosting of AMAN exercises by Pakistan Navy was a clear manifestation of Pakistan’s commitment towards peace and stability, embodied in its motto ‘Together for Peace’, bringing the navies of the East and West on a common platform for the good of global commons.

This he said on Sunday while addressing heads of delegation of multinational Naval exercise AMAN here at the CM House.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, Chairman P&D Mohammad Waseem, Principal Secretary to CM SajidjamalAbro, Adl IG Karachi DrAmeerShaikh and head of Pakistan Navy delegation Commodore ZafarIqbal.

The heads of delegates were from different 40 countries.

Mr Shah said that Pakistan defines the Northern shores of the Arabian Sea and is located at the cross roads between Arabian, Persian, Central Asian (Turkish), Chinese and Indian civilization. Pakistan, thus has a vital role to play in this region.

Talking about the AMAN Exercise, the chief minister said that Pakistan Navy has been hosting multi-national AnavalAman Exercise AMAN biennially since 2007 which has a global outlook.

He added with AMAN exercise, Pakistan Navy desired to seek enhanced interoperability between regional and extra regional navies as a means of promoting peace and stability in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) and beyond.

“This exercise also provides a unique training opportunity to develop and practice response tactics which helps participants foster and sustain the mutual relationships that are conducive to ensure the safe and secured sea lanes on the world’s oceans,” he said.

Syed Murad Shah said that the Sea Lines Of Communications (SLOC) of Arabian Sea needed to be protected for benefit of the world.

Share on: WhatsApp