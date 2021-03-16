Naveed, Shaiman handed eight-year bans for corruption

Mohammad Naveed and Shaiman Anwar, the UAE players who the ICC had found guilty of offences relating to attempted match-fixing during the 2019 T20 World Cup qualifying tournament, have been banned from all cricket for eight years each by the game’s governing body. The bans have been backdated to October 16, 2019, when they were provisionally suspended.

Following a hearing and presentation of written and oral arguments, the ICC’s anti-corruption tribunal found the two senior UAE players guilty of:

Article 2.1.1 – for being party to an agreement or effort to fix or contrive or otherwise influence improperly the result, progress, conduct or other aspect(s) of a match or matches at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019.

Article 2.4.4 – for failing to disclose to the ACU full details of any approaches or invitations received to engage in corrupt conduct under the Code at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019.

Additionally, Naveed, the former UAE captain, was also found guilty of breaching two counts of the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) Anti-Corruption Code for Participants of the T10 League 2019:

Article 2.1.1 – for being party to an agreement or effort to fix or contrive or otherwise influence improperly the result, progress, conduct or other aspect(s) of a match or matches at the T10 League 2019.

Article 2.4.4 – for failing to disclose to the ACU full details of any approaches or invitations received to engage in corrupt conduct under the Code at the T10 League 2019.

The two had been pronounced guilty of of corruption by the ICC in January this year.

“Mohammad Naveed and Shaiman Anwar represented their adopted country, the UAE at the highest level in cricket. Naveed was the captain and leading wicket taker. Anwar was the opening bat

. Both had long international careers and were well versed in the threat from match fixers,” Alex Marshall, the general manager of the ICC’s integrity unit, said in a statement.

“That they both chose to engage with this corrupt activity was a cynical betrayal of their positions, their teammates, and all supporters of UAE cricket.

“I am pleased that the independent Tribunal has imposed significant bans from all forms of cricket and this should serve as a warning to any cricketer who considers taking the wrong path.”

In a statement released shortly after the ICC verdict became public, the ECB acknowledged the work done by the authorities, and reiterated that it remained “firm in its stance denouncing any activities of corruption and those undertaken by the players in this anti-corruption case”.

As pointed out by Marshall, the two were among UAE’s most experienced international cricketers.

Anwar, just past his 42nd birthday, has been their highest run-getter across the ODI and T20I formats, and 33-year-old Naveed their most prolific wicket-taker in ODIs and second from top in T20Is..

Naveed and Anwar were charged under the ICC anti-corruption code in October 2019, and suspended days before the start of the qualifiers in the UAE.—Agencies