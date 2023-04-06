Naveed Qamar rules out shortage of sugar in Pakistan

Minister for Commerce Naveed Qamar on Wednesday ruled out the shortage of sugar in Pakistan despite its export.

Speaking on the National Assembly floor, Minister for Commerce Naveed Qamar said Pakistan has exported 170 million metric tons of sugar to Afghanistan, Central Asian States and other countries and we have the capacity for its further export.

Qamar ruled out the shortage of sugar and said there is no need to import the commodity. He informed the house that wheat was imported due to damage to its crops following the floods.

Minister of State for Finance Aisha Ghaus Pasha regretted that the previous government did not fulfill the understanding and commitments, reached with the IMF. She was confident that the staff-level agreement will be reached with the international lender.

The state minister pointed out that Pakistan has already met the prior actions and now the IMF wants us to fulfill the external funding requirements before the release of the next tranche. She informed the

House that China has recently rolled over a loan while there is also progress for securing support from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.