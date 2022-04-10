Naveed Qamar leading race for NA speaker slot

After the success of the no-confidence motion a gainst Imran Khan, the opposition alliance is set to elect new prime minister from Pakistan Muslim League-N and the National Assembly speaker from Pakistan People’s Party, sources said on Sunday.

PPP’s Naveed Qamar is a strong candidate for the National Assembly speaker.

However, the PPP is yet to decide whether to become part of the federal cabinet or not. The decision to form the federal cabinet will be taken after the oath-taking ceremony of the new prime minister.