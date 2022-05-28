Naveed Qamar hails Germany’s support to Pakistan for GSP-Plus

Islamabad: Minister of Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar has praised Germany for its sustained support for Pakistan’s Generalised Scheme of Preferences (GSP-Plus).

As part of his EU Outreach mission, Minister of Commerce and Investment Syed Naveed Qamar is in Berlin.

He paid a visit to the German Federal Foreign Office and met with Dr Tobias Lindner, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs.

They discussed different areas of bilateral ties, with a particular focus on boosting trade and economic cooperation in the post-Covid pandemic world to maintain economic growth.

Both sides agreed to send business delegations to each other to examine B2B collaboration opportunities in renewable energy, agriculture, food security, automobiles, technology transfer, and other areas.

Pakistan’s beneficial contribution in assisting the evacuation of Afghan refugees was recognised and welcomed by the German side.

