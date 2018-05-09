Naveed applauds ADR initiative in CIICA conference

Khalid Butt

Lahore

President PCJCCI S.M. Naveed extended his paramount support in the setting up of ADR centres while addressing at the CIICA conference 2018 which was held in the perspective of international arbitration and focused on the establishment of legal remedy without involving the courts of law. The conference was organized by CIICA and UMT at Falleti’s Hotel, Lahore.

S.M. Naveed while supporting the setting up of ADR centres apprised the participants that CPEC is a great opportunity to elevate employment in Pakistan. Presently, not only 9000 Chinese but also 90,000 Pakistanis are working on CPEC projects.

He added that the relocation of labor intensive industries to Pakistan will not only create room for employment here but will also bring latest technology, latest techniques and knowledge to bring revolution in the conventional norms of production and services.

President PCJCCI elaborated that with the continuing trade relations involving different stakeholders and the increase in business activities of both China and Pakistan investment to the tune of $100 billion in the SME sector is bound to lead to certain social and financial interactions. He added that at the moment, Alternate Dispute Resolution (ADR) is the most appropriate approach which is being practiced internationally.

S.M. Naveed intimidated that the completion of CPEC is important to China as it will provide an alternate route to import fuel and to create new market for its goods and services and will eventually strengthen its goodwill with other neighboring countries and Pakistan will surely provide a base to kick start its economic growth.

The president PCJCCI appended that China and Pakistan have already taken greater initiative in international trade but there is an immense demand for legal knowledge, trained academic and professional specialists to create awareness for the investment enterprises, to resolve the potential challenges and disputes through an efficient legal framework.

Moreover, with the growth of international trade and commerce between China and Pakistan, certain disputes have already arisen from cross-border transactions involving Pakistani and Chinese companies, which are being resolved in the time consuming national courts of the country or through expensive international arbitration.