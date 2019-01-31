Naval War College Delegation Visits FPCCI

Staff Reporter

Karachi

A delegation of 112 participants of 48th and 16th Correspondence Staff Courses of Pakistan Navy headed by Rear Admiral Naveed Ahmed Rizvi HI(M) visited FPCCI for an interactive session with FPCCI under the Chairmanship of Dr. Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, Sr. Vice President of FPCCI and Vice Presidents of FPCCI. During the session, Dr. Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, Sr. Vice President FPCCI presented the economic overview of the country and the challenges business community is confronted with, mainly external and current accounts deficit, trade deficit, declining of foreign exchange reserve, depreciation of Pak. Rupee, rising of cost of production, measures of ease of doing business in Pakistan etc. Dr. Baig appreciated new government focus on Information Technology and Tourism sector allowing 65 countries to have visa on arrival and 170 countries to get E-visa for Pakistan. He said Pakistan has great potential of tourism and export of IT which is merely less than US$ 1 billion per annum which can be enhanced to many folds.

Share on: WhatsApp