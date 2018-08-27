Naval Station Commander meets CM Buzdar

Salim Ahmed

Station Commander Pakistan Naval Force Lahore Dr. Sajid Mehmood Shehzad called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar in CM office here today.

Ideas were exchanged on the matters of mutual interest and professional activities of Pakistan Naval Force. Station Commander extended his heartiest congratulations and best wishes to New Elected CM for joining his post on behalf of Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Zaffar Mehmood Abaasi.

Sardar Usman Buzdar while thanking Station Commander for his best wishes said that we pay tribute to the valor and courage of brave sons of Pakistan Navy.

He said that services of Pakistan Navy for guarding maritime interest of Pakistan and coastal boundaries are being acknowledged all over the world.

Pakistan Navy is equipped with best professional coastal strength and has full capacity to bounce back onto enemies.

He said that Pakistan Navy has rendered innumerable services for Defense of our country and Pakistani nation is very proud of it.

CM said that Pakistan Naval Force has selflessly helped people trapped in natural disasters especially Flood likewise their services in the field of Education and Health are commendable.

Moreover, Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of wife of Senior Journalist and Editor of Naw-e-Waqt Family Magazine Khalid Behzad Hashmi.

In his condolence message, CM sympathized with the lamenting family and prayed for eternal peace for the departed soul also courage for bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the fatal traffic accident at Goujar Khan and Doltala which has cost precious human lives. He profoundly commiserated with the bereaved families of de-ceased. While directing to provide best medical treatment to those who injured in the accident, he sought detailed report from administration about traffic accidents.

Share on: WhatsApp