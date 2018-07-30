Naval ship Saif visits Oman under PN’s RMSP initiative

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Pakistan Navy Ship Saif, F22-P class destroyer of Pakistan Navy Fleet, visited Port Muscat at Oman, during first Regional Maritime Security Patrol (RMSP) deployment in Gulf of Aden & Southern Red Sea Region. The objective of RSMP is to maintain PN presence along critical choke points/ sea areas in Indian Ocean Region to fulfil international obligations for maritime security and safeguarding national/ international shipping by preserving freedom of navigation at high seas.

During the visit, Commanding Officer of PNS Saif called-on Royal Navy of Oman’s Head of Fleet Staff and other officials. He conveyed well wishes from Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi to the people of Oman in general and Royal Navy of Oman in particular. A reception was also hosted onboard PNS SAIF; Commodore Saif Bin Mohammad Al Habsi, Commanding Officer Said Bin Sultan Naval Base graced as Chief Guest, while H.E. Mr Ali Javed (Ambassador of Islamic Republic of Pakistan) was the Chief Host of the event.

The reception was attended by large number of guests including Pakistani & Omani community members, diplomats, officials & other dignitaries. Ship remained open for local visitors, which provided unique opportunity to overseas Pakistanis to have a glimpse of life onboard ships of their homeland Naval force. Pakistan and Oman enjoy close diplomatic ties and cordial relations. The visit of PNS SAIF is expected to provide new vistas to further strengthen these relations. Officers and men of PNS SAIF were engaged in various interactions during the Port visit to ensure continuity in bilateral collaboration.

In order to enhance interoperability with Royal Oman Navy, PNS Saif will also conduct Passage Exercise (PASSEX) with RNOV Ship KHASSAB. Upon completion of PASSEX, PNS Saif will resume Regional Maritime Security Patrols in the Gulf of Aden. Pakistan Navy has always been contributing significantly in assuring a secure maritime environment for merchantmen by actively deploying ships in Counter Terrorism and Anti-Piracy Operations. Continued active presence of Pakistan Navy depicts its resolve to curb menace of Terrorism, Drug & Human Trafficking and Piracy on high seas.

