Naval officers, Bahria College students help clean up Seaview Beach

The Pakistan Navy held a beach cleanup drive at Karachi’s Seaview Beach on Sunday morning.

Naval officers, personnel and students of Bahria College took part in the drive. They picked up plastic bottles, plastic bags and other garbage that littered the beach.Sports stars also participated in the said campaign to boost the morale of the participants. In addition people from “Nation Building Initiative” and other segments of the society also participated in the said campaign.

At the end of the event, Rear Admiral Asif Khaliq Commander Karachi, expressed his views that Marine Ecology is in danger due to negative impacts of pollution. Therefore, it is our responsibility to reclaim environment by avoiding plastic pollution and maximize tree plantation.

At the end of the ceremony Rear Admiral Asif Khaliq Commander Karachi also planted a plant at Nishan e Pakistan Park— NNI

