Naval exercise Amman 2019 from Feb 8 to 13

Sri Lanka Navy ship Sayurala arrives on Feb 6

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Sri Lanka Navy’s Advanced Offshore Patrol Vessel (AOPV), SLNS Sayurala has left the country from the Port of Colombo on Saturday for Pakistan to take part in AMAN 2019, the biennial multi-national naval exercise hosted by the Pakistan Navy. SLNS Sayurala is scheduled to arrive at the Port of Karachi on 06th February. The crew of SLNS Sayurala commanded by Captain (CDO) Isira Kasiwatta consists of 28 officers and 142 sailors.

The multilateral naval exercise AMAN 2019 is scheduled to be held in Karachi, Pakistan from 08th to 13th February. The purpose of the exercise is to promote cooperation and interoperability between the regional and extra regional navies. Further, the concept of exercise is designed to provide common forum for information sharing, mutual understanding and identifying areas of common interests. Apart from that it will also develop and practice response tactics, techniques and procedures against asymmetric and traditional threats during sea phase of the exercise.

This premier exercise promotes greater level of military cooperation and understanding amongst navies and enhances the security and surveillance of the region’s maritime zone. Navies of 44 countries including Australia, Canada, China, Germany, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Maldives, Nigeria, Philippine, Qatar and Russia with a large number of ships and air craft will be participating in the Exercise AMAN 2019.

Deputy Chief of Staff and Commander Western Naval Area, Rear Admiral Nishantha Ulugetenne and Director General Operations, Rear Admiral Niraja Attygalle were present to see the ship off.

Share on: WhatsApp