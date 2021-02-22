Naval chief visits Pakistan Maritime Security Agency headquarters

KARACHI – Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi on Monday visited the headquarters of Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) in the Sindh capital city.

The Naval chief was briefed on the duties and operational activities of the Maritime Security Agency at the Maritime Operation Centre, the Navy’s media wing said in a statement.

He also paid a visit to the headquarters of Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre.

Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi met the personnel of Maritime Security Agency and appreciated their resolve.

On the occasion, the Naval Chief said the efforts of the Maritime Security Agency to check illegal activities in the countries’ maritime boundaries are commendable.

Just last week, the Aman Exercise 2021 hosted by Pakistan Navy with 45 participating nations successfully demonstrated Pakistan’s commitment to peaceful coexistence and multilateralism, in line with Government of Pakistan’s vision for regional peace and stability.



Pakistan Marine Academy (PMA) passing out ceremony

Meanwhile today, the passing out parade of 57th batch of Pakistan Marine Academy (PMA) was held at PMA Karachi.

As many as 143 cadets completed two-year training on ships.

Addressing as the chief guest of the ceremony, Chairman Karachi Port Trust Nadir Mumtaz, said KPT would extend all possible cooperation to the PMA in the sectors of education and training.

Cadets were awarded medals and cash prizes for outstanding performance.