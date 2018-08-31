Naval Chief inaugurates Pine Tree Plantation Campaign at Margalla Hills

Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi Thursday inaugurated Pine Tree Plantation Campaign at Margalla Hills. The campaign is aimed at contributing meaningfully in national efforts of “Green Pakistan” drive in line with vision of the government, said a press release issued here by Directorate of Public Relations of Pakistan Navy.

While addressing the audience, the Naval Chief said that apart from the contributions towards food, fiber, livelihood, resources and water; trees play central role in mitigating the adverse effects of climate change. The percentage of forest with respect to land area in Pakistan has dropped considerably in last three decades.

The Naval Chief emphasized that afforestation was vital for Pakistan’s socio-economic development and a sustainable ecosystem.

The effects of climate change are alarming and its consequences are being felt in the shape of unpredictable weather conditions.

There was a time in early 1980s that Margalla Hills would receive quite sizable winter snowfall but this beauty was now a part of history primarily due to climate change, he added.

Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi urged the need for the nation to join hands in the noble cause and commit to plant at least one tree each, thus helping to provide clean and better environment for Pakistan’s future generations.

The ceremony was attended by a number of prominent academicians, writers, representative of media and civil dignitaries including Secretary Ministry of Climate Change, IG Forest, Chairman CDA, Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Mayor Islamabad, Chairman Pakistan Agricultural Research Council and Vice Chancellors of Quad-e-Azam University and Arid Agricultural University.—APP

