Naval Chief highlights complexities, threats & challenges confronting world

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi on Wednesday highlighted the complexities, wide variety of threats and challenges confronting the world impacting almost all regions.

He was speaking as chief guest of the convocation ceremony of 52nd Pakistan Navy Staff Course was held at Pakistan Navy War College (PNWC), Lahore.

During the Convocation Ceremony Degrees were conferred upon 95 graduates, comprising 54 officers from Pakistan Navy, Army & Pakistan Air Force and 41 officers from friendly countries including Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Iraq, Jordan, Malaysia, Myanmar, Nigeria, Oman, Palestine, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Sri Lanka and Yemen.

Addressing the ceremony, Naval Chief Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi underlined that the wide ranging challenges in 21st century coupled with advancements in disruptive technology, proliferation of weapons and artificial intelligence place a cumulative premium on minds of practitioners of war at sea. The traditional manner or one- dimensional study of war is accordingly out-dated and it is no longer applicable.

The Admiral appreciated the efforts of Pakistan Navy War College in providing meritorious professional education to students and lauded the endeavour of the College in integrating with local academia for proliferation of maritime knowledge and increasing awareness on maritime security matters.