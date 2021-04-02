Naval Chief expresses confidence over operational preparedness of PN

Islamabad

The Naval Chief Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi has expressed confidence over operational preparedness of Pakistan Navy to meet all challenges.

He was chairing the Command and Staff Conference of Pakistan Navy that concluded at Naval Headquarters, Islamabad on Thursday.

Matters related to geo strategic milieu, national security, operational preparedness, training and welfare of troops were reviewed.

Briefings on various ongoing and future developmental projects of Pakistan Navy were also given to Chief of the Naval Staff.

The forum reviewed the security situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and reaffirmed the support for Kashmiris.

The forum also discussed COVID-19 situation and reaffirmed implementation of Government policies to restrict countrywide spread of the pandemic.—INP