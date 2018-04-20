Naval Chief discusses issues of bilateral interests with Chinese Defence Minister

Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi who is on an official visit to China called on Chinese Defence Minister & State Councilor, General Wei Fenghe of Peoples’ Republic of China and discusses matters of mutual interest with him.

The Naval Chief congratulated General Wei Fenghe on his appointment as Defence Minister of Peoples’ Republic of China and re-affirmed Pakistan’s firm support on “One China” policy and on China’s other core interests. Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi further elaborated on the close relationship between Armed Forces of the two countries.

The Defence Minister thanked Chief of the Naval Staff on Pakistan’s support to China and appreciated the strong ties between the Armed Forces of the two countries. He reiterated China’s firm commitment in support of Pakistan’s core interests.

General Wei Fenghe termed Pakistan as China’s all weather strategic partner. On CPEC, as vital part of Belt & Road initiative, both sided expressed their full confidence and termed it as a project aimed at prosperity and economic empowerment of the people of the region and beyond.—INP

