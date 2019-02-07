Naval Chief chairs Bahria University BOG meeting

Staff Reporter

The 40th scheduled meeting of the Board of Governors of Bahria University was held on 7th February 2019 at Bahria University Head Office Islamabad.

The meeting was chaired by Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi NI(M) Chief of the Naval Staff/ Pro-Chancellor and Chairman Board of Governors Bahria University and attended by the board members. A detailed briefing was given on the progress of various ongoing projects, with special reference to growth of academic domains, new infrastructure, research activities and budget.

Bahria University is one of the leading public sector universities of Pakistan with presence in Islamabad Lahore and Karachi, working towards grooming the youth. Naval Chief appreciated the efforts of the University at the BOG meeting for focusing on students’ development through academic teachings and BU core values of integrity, creativity and excellence. He also appreciated the academic benchmarks being raised in the university aligned with its strategic vision, plans for future growth and being included in top 400 universities of the Asian QS ranking.

Share on: WhatsApp