Naval Chief calls on Sri Lankan PM, Army Chief

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Naval Chief Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi paid an official visit to Sri Lanka and called on Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa on Tuesday.

He also held meetings with the chiefs of the Sri Lankan armed forces and officials of the Ministry of Defence. Matters pertaining to mutual interest and promotion of bilateral maritime cooperation were discussed during the meetings. Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi highlighted the Pakistan Navy’s resolve to eliminate maritime terrorism and ensure maritime security in the region.

On arrival at the headquarters of the Sri Lankan armed forces, the Naval Chief was presented guard of honor.The Naval Chief also visited different Sri Lankan naval installations where he was briefed on operational preparedness.