Naval Chief calls on PM

ISLAMABAD : Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi on Tuesday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad.

According to the spokesperson, the Naval Chief congratulated the Prime Minister on assuming office.

During the meeting, the country’s security situation and professional matters pertaining to the Pakistan Navy were discussed.

The premier appreciated the services of Pakistan Navy and assured to fulfill all the requirements of the department on priority basis.

PM Imran said the Navy’s efforts to protect the maritime boundaries of Pakistan are commendable.

Share on: WhatsApp