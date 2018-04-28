Naval Chief calls on Commander UAE Navy

Islamabad

Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi called on Commander United Arab Emirates (UAE) Navy, Rear Admiral Sheikh Saeed Bin Hamdan Bin Mohammad Al Nahyan at Abu Dhabi during his visit to (UAE. During the meeting, matters of mutual interest and bilateral naval collaboration were dilated upon, said a press release issued here by directorate of public relations of Pakistan Navy on Friday. Both the dignitaries also discussed avenues to augment bilateral cooperation and agreed to further enhance bilateral naval collaboration in diverse realms between Pakistan Navy and UAE Navy.

The visit would greatly augment the bilateral cooperation between both the countries in general and Navies in particular.—APP