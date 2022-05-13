Naval Chief attends Indo-Pacific Sea Power Conference

Sydney: Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi visited Australia to attend the two-day Indo-Pacific Sea Power Conference, held in Sydney on May 10-12.

During his visit to Australia, the Naval Chief met with his counterparts from Australia, France, Japan, Kuwait and Spain and discussed issues of mutual interest and bilateral maritime cooperation.

According to the spokesperson of the Pakistan Navy, the Naval Chief’s visit would enhance bilateral cooperation between the navies of the countries that participated in the conference to maintain regional and global maritime security.

More than 40 naval delegations and about 700 defence companies attended the Indo-Pacific Sea Power Conference.

The conference discussed common goals in the Indo-Pacific maritime domain of the 21st century and highlighted the importance of joint efforts on maritime security and maritime ecosystems.

