Naval Chief Admiral Abbasi visits Kuwait

ISLAMABAD : Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi is on an official visit to Kuwait.

During the visit, Chief of the Naval Staff called on Commander Kuwait Naval Forces, Brigadier General Khaled Abdullah and Commander Coast Guard Kuwait, Cdr Sheikh Mubarak Ali Yousuf Al-Sabah.

During the meeting with Commander Kuwait Naval Forces, Brigadier General Khaled Abdullah, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi discussed matters of mutual interest and bilateral naval collaboration. Both the dignitaries also discussed avenues to enhance bilateral cooperation between both the navies in the field of training, provision of technical manpower and expertise.

Commander Kuwait Naval Forces acknowledged the role played by PN in providing training and trained Human Resources to Kuwait Navy.

He emphasized the significance of close and strong bilateral naval association in diverse realms between Pakistan Navy and Kuwait Navy. Brigadier General Khaled Abdullah also lauded the role and commitment of Pakistan Navy for initiating sustained and credible efforts to maintain regional maritime peace and stability.

The Naval Chief also met H.E Mr Ghulam Dastgir, Ambassador of Pakistan to Kuwait and Ex. Pakistani servicemen

The visit would greatly augment the bilateral cooperation between both the countries in general and Navies in particular.

