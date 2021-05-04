Nausheen Shah loses her cool with Aamir Liaquat

During her performance on Dr. Aamir Liaquat’s Ramzan special game show Jeeway Pakistan, Nausheen Shah lost her temper and scolded him live.

Shah was very involved and in a good mood during the broadcast, but she eventually ran out of patience and became enraged with the host. When the atmosphere became more tense, one issue contributed to another.

Nausheen Shah was attempting to express her thoughts at the end of the episode, but Liaquat kept interrupting her, which irritated her.

Nausheen scolded Liaquat, irritated by the relentless intrusion “Listen, Dr Sahab. Oh My God you talk nonstop and don’t listen to the other person at all and that’s what I am fed up with.”

Saboor Aly had previously declined to put up with Liaquat’s shenanigans after he had teased her during the episode.

