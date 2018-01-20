Naushahro Feroze to have 811 polling stations

Naushahro Feroze

Election commission has decided to enhance number of polling stations in connection to facilitate the voters in district Naushahro Feroze to 811 for conduct of general elections 2018, district election commissioner Khalid Ahmed Mirza informed.

He further informed the meeting, held here on Friday with additional deputy commissioner Muhammad Usman Tahir in chair to review arrangements for GE-2018, that for the elections 2013 number of polling stations set up in the district was 503.

He further informed that process of verification and correction of electoral roles and registration of new voters has been initiated from January 15 that would continue till February 18.

New electoral roles to be published from March 6 to April 4, Objections would be disposed off till April 14 and final electoral roles would be published on April 30, he told.

For the purpose 595 personnel and 88 supervisors has been assigned the task of registration while 27 display centres would also be set up in the regard, the DEC briefed the meeting.

Speaking at the occasion Usman Tahir said that maps of all talukas and union councils of the district had been provided to election commission with respect to elections. —APP