Nature keepers..!

AND as I watch Metro lines being constructed and hotels coming up on beaches, I see so called environmentalists quite often blocking such progress.

I have no bones to pick with these fine men and women and have often admired them as they zealously encircle and cling to some old tree in the middle of road, which instead of being condemned for murder of motor cyclists and late night drivers, now stands protected by sweaty hands of these often misguided souls.

I am reminded of this little tale by Kahlil Gibran. Three dogs were basking in the sun and conversing. The first dog said dreamily. “It is indeed wondrous to be living in this day of dogdom. Consider the ease with which we travel under the sea, upon the earth and even in the sky. Meditate for a moment upon the inventions brought forth for the comfort of dogs, even for our eyes and ears and noses.”

The second dog spoke up and he said, “We are more heedful of the arts. We bark at the moon more rhythmically than did our forefathers. We gaze at ourselves in the water and we see our features are clearer than the features of yesterday.” Then the third dog spoke and said, “But what interests me most and beguiles my mind is the tranquil understanding between dog doms.”

At that moment they looked and lo, the dog catcher was approaching. The three dogs sprang up and scampered down the street, and as they ran the third dog said, “for God’s sake run for your lives. Civilization is after us..!” And that my dear vociferous speaker is what you do.

Like the dogs, you enjoy all the gifts that progress has placed in front of you. You live in cities where every conceivable comfort is available; airconditioned homes, where we don’t need to burn in the heat trains and cars, where we can rest our legs and still travel..! And for all this certain things had to go.

Trees had to be cut down to build houses and road. Hills had to be levelled. How can you have a tree in the middle of a road? Or should we be living in tree houses. I listen to these people talking of saving an open piece of land to prevent a golf course being constructed. Watch those bushes filled with humans, morning and evening, defecating. A golf course would be cleaner. Save mother earth by all means, but don’t stand in the way of progress, while enjoying civilization..!

Related