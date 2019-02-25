Nature in crossfire

Post industrial warfare is a major cause of environmental degradation. The natural environment suffers intensely not only when war is in process, but continues to suffer long after the violence has ended. Nature is harmed by warfare in a variety of ways. Often, military action on the battlefield causes direct harm. This is especially so when the natural environment is used by one side for their purposes and becomes an enemy target.

Warring factions try to wreck the environment to deny sustenance to the other side. US’ 1991 Gulf War, though short, is one of the dirtiest ever. As Iraqi forces were pushed out of Kuwait, they set fire to several oil wells and opened oil refineries into the Persian Gulf, causing Massive pollution, not only in the air and sea but on land, where oil leaking from damaged wells mixed with sand and baked under the sun to form so-called “tarcrete”, killing off flora across wide areas. Oil also seeped underground to jeopardize Kuwait’s scarce groundwater resources for years afterwards.

Depleted uranium is used extensively in US weaponry in the ongoing Afghan war and in Iraq wars because of its strength, but it is also carcinogenic and radioactive and continues to cause harm long after usage. We see a spike in cancer cases in Iraq, Afghanistan and the wider region these countries are located in. America’s war in Vietnam was even worse.

The Vietcong made use of the very Landscape of Indochina by hiding in vegetation, causing the Americans to make war on landscape. US dropped more explosives on Indochina than in World War 2, mostly on the wilderness, leaving the region with 20 million craters.

In order to deprive the VC of their green concealment, the Americans tried to denude Vietnam’s rainforest, through massive Rome plows which knocked down trees and, worst of all, chemical defoliants such as Agent Orange which poisoned Vietnam for decades to come. The scorched earth policy followed by the Soviets in Afghanistan, an example of denying use of the environment to the enemy, which in this case was Afghanistan’s entire populace, caused similar damage.

Shahzeb Khan

Via email

Share on: WhatsApp