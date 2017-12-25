Natural resources and minerals make a country rich and its people prosperous. The Arab world is the big example of it. Oil reserves found there, have made the Arab countries prosperous. Similarly, small countries like Kuwait and Brunei are among the richest countries of the world due to their natural resources. Allah the almighty has blessed Pakistan, especially our province Balochistan with huge natural resources. There are two types of minerals, the Metallic minerals and the non-Metallic minerals.

Metallic minerals include chromate, copper, gold and iron ore etc. These are mostly found in Saindak, Chagi district and Muslim Bagh. The non-Metallic minerals are marble and gypsum they are found in Khuzdar region. Marble is used in buildings, houses and furniture whereas gypsum is used in making cement and fertilisers etc.

Another important non-metallic minerals is coal, it is found in Mach, Loralai and Quetta district. Coal is used for generating electricity and also used for as fuel in houses and in various industries. We have deposits of natural gas as well, besides other minerals Sui is the place where a large gas field of the country is located natural gas has become a major fuel, which is used domestically and in industries. Because of this, the gas reserves have decreased there is a great need to explore new reserves. On the other hand, we should use the existing resources with great care so that energy is not wasted. We are supposed to use these precious gifts cautiously and prove ourselves to be responsible citizens and leave a better and prosperous Pakistan for coming generations.

ZHARA BAIG HOTH

Turbat, Balochistan

Related