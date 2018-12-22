It is an established fact that Pakistan is rich in natural resources, indeed. Among all resources, the country is one of the largest cotton-producing states and is estimated fourth biggest in the world. Unfortunately, we lag behind technical and modern machinery for gaining more and more yield of cotton yarns. If the system works efficiently and properly, no state can compete us in the textile field.

The textile sector contributes nearly 46 percent to our total GDP. It is another fact that Pakistan is the eighth largest textile exporter. However, cotton separately contributes 60 per cent of the total exports of the country. Believe it, if the country earnestly tightens the screws of cotton industry, it could lead us towards economic clouds. The country must reduce its import rate and accelerate import rate by producing more units of cotton yarns to import all types of cloth to earn foreign exchange worth millions of dollars. We hope a glimpse of success from the new regime of Khan to utilize such a big chunk of natural resources in a technical way.

WAJAHAT ABRO

Shikarpur

