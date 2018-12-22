NATO stresses Afghan commitment

Russels

The NATO alliance stressed its continued commitment to its support mission in Afghanistan on Friday as Washington prepared to withdraw thousands of US troops.

NATO’s spokeswoman Oana Lungescu would not comment on US President Donald Trump s plan to bring home a chunk of the 14,000 US troops deployed in Afghanistan.

But she said NATO foreign ministers met as recently as this month to express “steadfast commitment to ensuring long-term security and stability in Afghanistan.”

“Our engagement is important to ensure that Afghanistan never again becomes a safe haven for international terrorists who could threaten us at home,” she said. “We have seen the reports. For any comments, I refer you to the US authorities,” Lungescu said. Trump has often been at loggerheads with fellow NATO leaders, accusing European allies like Germany of not pulling their weight in terms of defence spending.

But in July, at a NATO summit, all members agreed to extend funding for the embattled Afghan security forces until 2024.

Brussels-based expert Ian Lesser said European NATO members may be surprised by Trump s tactics but not his overall intention to reduce troops in Afghanistan, which he made clear after becoming president.

“Many within the alliance frankly are there because the United States has pressed them to be there.

