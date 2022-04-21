NATO allies want longer Ukraine war to weaken Moscow: Turkey

Turkey on Wednesday accused some of its NATO allies of wanting the war in Ukraine to last longer in order to weaken Russia.

“There are countries within NATO who want the war to continue,” Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told CNN Turk in an interview. “They want Russia to become weaker,” Cavusoglu said, as talks between Ukrainians and Russians appear to have stalled after the last face-to-face meeting in Istanbul last month. They had been due to continue online.

He did not name any country directly.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday that Ukrainians were “withdrawing from what there have already been agreements on”. –AFP