Scotland finally got to host Ukraine at Hampden Park in the Nations League contest which was originally set for matchday 1 with the hosts easing to win despite missing some clear chances.

Second-half goals from captain John McGinn and a brace from substitute Lyndon Dykes ensured that Scotland went top of the table of League B Group 1 ahead of Ukraine in the Nations League.

Urged on by home support, the hosts, who were knocked out of the World Cup playoffs by Ukraine in June, settled into the game after an even opening spell and dominated proceedings with Ryan Christie and Stuart Armstrong both going close to giving them a deserved lead.

Despite the domination, they failed to find the all-important goal with time ticking down. Armstrong was guilty of missing from close range once again which was followed by Che Adams rattling the crossbar.

John McGinn finally broke the deadlock in the 70th minute to reinvigorate his side and Lyndon Dykes then popped up with two towering headers which resulted in goals in the 80th and 87th minute to ensure all three points.

The win leaves Scotland at the top of their group with 9 points after 4 games with Ukraine second with 7 points.

The leaders next host Ireland on Saturday while Ukraine travel to Armenia