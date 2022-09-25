Nations League action continued across Europe with Portugal earning a crucial win over the Czech Republic while Spain, Norway and Sweden were the big guns beaten on match day 5.

Locked in the promotion battle with Spain in Group A2 of the Nations League, Portugal came out firing against the Czech Republic away from home to ease to a 4-0 win.

Diogo Dalot opened the scoring in the 33rd minute when he got on the end of a Rafael Leao cross to fire past Tomas Vaclik. Bruno Fernandes added the second in the added time of the first half to take complete control of the game.

The Czech Republic had a golden chance to get on the scoreboard before halftime when Cristiano Ronaldo conceded a penalty but Patrik Schick blasted over the bar. Their misery was compounded when Dalot added his second in the 52nd minute before Diogo Jota rounded up the scoreline in the 82nd minute.

Portugal, with the win, now sits atop group A2 with 10 points, two ahead of second-placed Spain. They will next face each other on the final match day for a chance to reach the semifinals of the Nations League.

Spain had the chance to take hold of its own density but was beaten 2-1 by Switzerland.

Manuel AKanji scored the opener for the away side in the 21st minute before Jordi Alba responded in the second half’s 55th minute. The parity lasted just three minutes as Breel Embolo scored the winner for the visitors in the 58th minute.

In another contest, Erling Haaland scored again but his Norway side fell 2-1 to Slovenia.

Serbia, Scotland, Cyprus, Northern Ireland and Ukraine also earned wins.